Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,672 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,561,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,136,000 after buying an additional 439,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 115.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,342,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,722,000 after buying an additional 1,788,016 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,481,000 after buying an additional 784,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,426,000 after buying an additional 247,864 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.99. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.96.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.