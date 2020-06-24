Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 61.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSIT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

