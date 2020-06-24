Legal & General Group Plc Buys 23,532 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 560.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CODI opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. Compass Diversified Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $333.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.97 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 131,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,940.00. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

