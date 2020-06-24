Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 382,318 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $58,043,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $468,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $81,490,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,097,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,030 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,166 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

