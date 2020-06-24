Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 331,312 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331,312 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SITE stock opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,128,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,372,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.