Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $932,000 Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,593 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 19.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,800 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,017,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,052,000 after buying an additional 172,979 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Flowserve by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,611,000 after buying an additional 387,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Flowserve by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,745,000 after buying an additional 183,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

FLS stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

