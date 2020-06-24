Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,621 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.28% of CIT Group worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIT. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 160.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of CIT opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

