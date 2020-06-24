Deutsche Bank AG Sells 80,156 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,156 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

SCCO stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In related news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

