Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $245,000 Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,748,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 50,942 shares in the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream LLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

