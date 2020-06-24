Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 147.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,506 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,058,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after acquiring an additional 625,457 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 9,670 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $241,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $318,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,960 shares of company stock worth $2,647,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

