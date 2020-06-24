MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 2,572.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 416,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 240,018 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

