JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 27,105 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,137,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $72.03. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $1,173,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at $63,532,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 139,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,090 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.