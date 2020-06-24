Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Affimed currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.77. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Affimed by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Affimed by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Affimed by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

