Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $948,000 in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,020,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 595,821 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,059,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,239,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after purchasing an additional 261,829 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 524,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 259,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

