66,836 Shares in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Repay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,581 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,769,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,762,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,415,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 170,112 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Repay from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

