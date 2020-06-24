Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 201.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,185,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $131.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Cfra lowered Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

