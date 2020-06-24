Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,422,785 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422,785 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13,797.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,153 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,074,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $36,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $57,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,393 shares in the company, valued at $150,704.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,009 shares of company stock worth $3,739,470. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.64, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZNGA. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $9.25) on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

