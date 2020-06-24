Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 3,788 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDS. Norges Bank bought a new position in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $88,580,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $42,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 1,540.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 928,703 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in HD Supply by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,133,000 after acquiring an additional 875,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 5,719.6% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 696,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after acquiring an additional 684,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $43.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 95,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $2,471,852.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

