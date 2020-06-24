Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385,262 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth $14,412,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

