Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $875.00 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,822.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $896.38 and a 200-day moving average of $993.69.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.