Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,445 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,102,000 after buying an additional 46,463 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 702,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after buying an additional 504,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 185,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital raised their target price on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

