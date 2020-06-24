Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,146 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

