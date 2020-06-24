Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Up 2.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $117.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Etsy traded as high as $95.73 and last traded at $97.44, approximately 117,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,132,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.39.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.76.

In other Etsy news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,090 shares of company stock valued at $18,281,578 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 423.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

