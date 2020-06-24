Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 9,587 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Interface were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Interface by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

TILE opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $466.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Interface had a positive return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

