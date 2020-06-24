Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 309.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $655.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.32. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

