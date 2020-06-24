Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ERI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 35.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

ERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 2.80. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($2.37). The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Eldorado Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.