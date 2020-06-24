Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $223,000 Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 226.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 113,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,412.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 597,473 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INN stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $640.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

