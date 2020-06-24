Analysts Expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Post $0.18 EPS

Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,572 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $68,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,908.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,519.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,504. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Flex by 80.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

