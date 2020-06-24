Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $227,000 Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Central Pacific Financial worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Crystal Rose acquired 1,900 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,175 shares in the company, valued at $473,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $56.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

