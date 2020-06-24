Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

