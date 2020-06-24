Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PC Connection by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.21. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $711.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

