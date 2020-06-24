Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,352,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,441 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after buying an additional 275,833 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after buying an additional 183,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MEDNAX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 51,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.62.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 36.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

