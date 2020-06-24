Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

