Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 185.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 39.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 721,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 204,829 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $1,667,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 99.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 91,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.82). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.