M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 48.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 242,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 43,370 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after buying an additional 234,646 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. M/I Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $930.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.80 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $469,236.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.