13,733 Shares in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Echo Global Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECHO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 441,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 170,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

ECHO opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.