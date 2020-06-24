ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of ArcBest worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in ArcBest by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. ArcBest Corp has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.