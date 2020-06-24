Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

NYSE FLR opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.