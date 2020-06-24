Daniel Chow Sells 4,832 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) COO Daniel Chow sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $113,648.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WLDN opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $271.56 million, a P/E ratio of -92.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sidoti started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 110.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.