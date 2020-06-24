Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of SurModics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SurModics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SurModics by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SurModics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SurModics alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRDX opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. SurModics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. SurModics had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRDX. ValuEngine cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.