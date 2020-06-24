Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,596 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,942,000 after purchasing an additional 131,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $35,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,794,000 after buying an additional 290,470 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 912,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.