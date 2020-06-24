Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,247 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Range Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

