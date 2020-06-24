Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $246,000 Stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of United Natural Foods worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.39. United Natural Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

