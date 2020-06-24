Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,470 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CorVel were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,866,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 41.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 91,199 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in CorVel by 184.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CorVel in the first quarter worth $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $66,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $477,860 over the last three months. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.91.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

