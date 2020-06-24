10,207 Shares in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.45. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

