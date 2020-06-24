Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,911 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,560,000 after purchasing an additional 644,842 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Yost Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,052,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in National Beverage by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,312,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra cut National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.10.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.