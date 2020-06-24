Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lantheus by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,500,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,185 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,674,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 97.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 424,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 30,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $413,554.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,734,558.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $94,509.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,568.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,653 shares of company stock worth $542,675. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 46.94%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

