Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HNI were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in HNI by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HNI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $26,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

NYSE HNI opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. HNI Corp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.51 million. HNI had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

