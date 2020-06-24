Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at $239,913. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

