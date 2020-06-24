Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,772 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cohu were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 8.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cohu by 13.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $68,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $138.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

